First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 675,000 Shares of Kopin Co. (KOPN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 38.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in Kopin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 260,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Kopin by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 385,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 208,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kopin by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,885,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 772,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kopin by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 68,060 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on Kopin in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

KOPN stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.13 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative net margin of 95.23% and a negative return on equity of 39.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Kopin Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, components, and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create headset systems. It provides components, including miniature liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/ spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits.

