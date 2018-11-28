First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 317,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 655,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCC shares. Eight Capital cut their target price on First Cobalt from C$1.40 to C$1.35 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.70 target price on First Cobalt and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/first-cobalt-fcc-stock-price-down-8-2.html.

About First Cobalt (CVE:FCC)

First Cobalt Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company's principal assets include the Greater Cobalt project, including the cobalt north, south, and central camps located in Ontario, Canada; and the Iron Creek project that is situated in Idaho, the United States.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.