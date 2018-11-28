Financial Survey: Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) & Tejon Ranch (TRC)

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Property Partners and Tejon Ranch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 Tejon Ranch 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brookfield Property Partners currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.41%. Tejon Ranch has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Given Tejon Ranch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tejon Ranch is more favorable than Brookfield Property Partners.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Tejon Ranch does not pay a dividend. Brookfield Property Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Tejon Ranch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners $5.84 billion 0.81 $136.00 million N/A N/A Tejon Ranch $35.66 million 13.12 -$1.55 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tejon Ranch.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Partners and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners 40.14% 5.17% 2.14% Tejon Ranch 9.40% 1.00% 0.82%

Risk & Volatility

Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Tejon Ranch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Tejon Ranch on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to 2 auto service stations with convenience stores, 13 fast-food operations, 2 full-service restaurants, a motel, an antique shop, and a United States Postal Service facility; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and 32 acres of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in the land entitlement, land planning and pre-construction engineering, land stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and water infrastructure. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, including wine grapes in 1,186 acres, almonds in 1,983 acres, and pistachios in 1,053 acres. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on 775 acres in the Antelope Valley; and leases 1,000 acres of land for growing vegetables, as well as permanent crops. The Ranch Operations segment offers game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Lebec, California.

