Financial Contrast: Heineken (HEINY) versus Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) and Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heineken and Anheuser Busch Inbev, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heineken 0 2 0 0 2.00 Anheuser Busch Inbev 2 3 9 0 2.50

Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus price target of $113.26, indicating a potential upside of 47.57%. Given Anheuser Busch Inbev’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anheuser Busch Inbev is more favorable than Heineken.

Dividends

Heineken pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev pays an annual dividend of $3.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Heineken pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Anheuser Busch Inbev pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Anheuser Busch Inbev has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Anheuser Busch Inbev is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Heineken has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anheuser Busch Inbev has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heineken and Anheuser Busch Inbev’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heineken $24.73 billion 2.15 $2.19 billion $2.23 20.65 Anheuser Busch Inbev $56.44 billion 2.30 $8.00 billion $4.04 19.00

Anheuser Busch Inbev has higher revenue and earnings than Heineken. Anheuser Busch Inbev is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heineken, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heineken and Anheuser Busch Inbev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heineken N/A N/A N/A Anheuser Busch Inbev 12.64% 18.68% 6.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Heineken shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Anheuser Busch Inbev shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser Busch Inbev shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Anheuser Busch Inbev beats Heineken on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands. It offers its products to retailers, bars, and restaurants through distributors. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Heineken N.V. is a subsidiary of Heineken Holding N.V.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

