Financial Comparison: Methes Energies International (MEIL) vs. Aemetis (AMTX)

Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Methes Energies International and Aemetis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aemetis $150.15 million 0.10 -$30.30 million N/A N/A

Methes Energies International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aemetis.

Profitability

This table compares Methes Energies International and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Methes Energies International N/A N/A N/A Aemetis -17.42% N/A -28.82%

Risk & Volatility

Methes Energies International has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Methes Energies International and Aemetis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Methes Energies International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aemetis 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aemetis has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.06%. Given Aemetis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Methes Energies International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Methes Energies International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of Aemetis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aemetis beats Methes Energies International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Methes Energies International Company Profile

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock. It sells its products and services to a network of biodiesel fuel producers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. It owns and operates an ethanol plant in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India. The company sells biodiesel and refined glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distiller's grains, distiller's corn oil, and condensed distillers soluble or corn syrup products to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

