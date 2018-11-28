Financial Analysis: Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) & Zivo Bioscience (ZIVO)

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) and Zivo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hain Celestial Group and Zivo Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hain Celestial Group 1 10 5 0 2.25 Zivo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.40, suggesting a potential upside of 46.29%. Given Hain Celestial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Zivo Bioscience.

Risk & Volatility

Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zivo Bioscience has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hain Celestial Group and Zivo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hain Celestial Group -1.84% 6.67% 3.94% Zivo Bioscience N/A N/A -771.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hain Celestial Group and Zivo Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hain Celestial Group $2.46 billion 0.88 $9.69 million $1.16 17.91 Zivo Bioscience N/A N/A -$10.03 million N/A N/A

Hain Celestial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zivo Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zivo Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Zivo Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hain Celestial Group beats Zivo Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters. The company also provides juices, hot-eating products, desserts, cookies, crackers, frozen fruits and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, tofu, seitan and tempeh products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, marmalade products, and other food products. In addition, it offers snack products, such as potato, root vegetable, and other vegetable chips, as well as straws, tortilla and whole grain chips, pita chips, and puffs; personal care products consisting of skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby care items, body washes, sunscreens, and lotions; and herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea. The company sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores in approximately 80 countries worldwide. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

About Zivo Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and identification of natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company intends to license and sell its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, food, dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications. It is also involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling tests that allow individuals to optimize their health and identify future health risks, as well as provides insurers, employers, and healthcare providers with timely information to intervene with wellness programs, fitness regimes, or other preventative measures. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to Zivo Bioscience, Inc. in November 2014. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Keego Harbor, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.