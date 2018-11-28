FIL Ltd Sells 4,042,139 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,042,139 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.11% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $26,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16,531.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

In related news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,630,406.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,319 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,971. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

