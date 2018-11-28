FIL Ltd Has $28.96 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $28,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $637,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $20,029,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,970,804 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,322,157.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,127,900 shares of company stock worth $165,108,695 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.41.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $116.61. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

