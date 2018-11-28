Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $293.66 Million Stake in Aetna Inc (AET)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,415 shares during the quarter. Aetna accounts for about 1.8% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Aetna were worth $293,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AET. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aetna by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,063,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,607 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Aetna by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,427,000 after buying an additional 1,154,818 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Aetna by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,023,000 after buying an additional 361,170 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Aetna by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,808,000 after buying an additional 348,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aetna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,616,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AET stock opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna Inc has a 1 year low of $166.88 and a 1 year high of $212.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.55.
Aetna Profile
Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.
