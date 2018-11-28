Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $293.66 Million Stake in Aetna Inc (AET)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,415 shares during the quarter. Aetna accounts for about 1.8% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Aetna were worth $293,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AET. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aetna by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,063,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,607 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Aetna by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,427,000 after buying an additional 1,154,818 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Aetna by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,023,000 after buying an additional 361,170 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Aetna by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,808,000 after buying an additional 348,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aetna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,616,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aetna alerts:

AET stock opened at $212.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Aetna Inc has a 1 year low of $166.88 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/fiduciary-management-inc-wi-has-293-66-million-stake-in-aetna-inc-aet.html.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET).

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.