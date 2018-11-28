Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $111.80 Million Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,888,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,700 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 1.27% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $111,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,562,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,317,000 after buying an additional 3,058,519 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,628,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 1,599,989 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12,133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,606,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,654,000 after buying an additional 1,593,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,016,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,824,000 after acquiring an additional 798,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 724,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 548,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $203,001.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

