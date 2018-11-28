Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Decreases Position in Anixter International Inc. (AXE)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $75,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anixter International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Anixter International in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Anixter International in the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Anixter International in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Anixter International in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anixter International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of Anixter International stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anixter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/fiduciary-management-inc-wi-decreases-position-in-anixter-international-inc-axe.html.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE).

Receive News & Ratings for Anixter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.