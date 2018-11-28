Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This is an increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of BATS FLDR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.95. 15,476 shares of the company were exchanged.

