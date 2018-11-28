Ferrari Sees Unusually High Options Volume (RACE)

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,567 call options on the company. This is an increase of 813% compared to the typical daily volume of 500 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in Ferrari by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,199,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $104.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.05. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $103.65 and a 1 year high of $149.85.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Ferrari had a return on equity of 62.07% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

