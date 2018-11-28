FedEx (FDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FedEx have shed more than 10% of their value year to date due to headwinds like high costs. We expect high costs to hurt the company's earnings in second-quarter fiscal 2019 similar to the past few quarters. Costs related to TNT Express integration and increased investments are also likely to weigh on the bottom line. Detailed results should be out on December 18. FedEx is leaving no stone unturned to meet the surge in demand during the holiday season. Despite its efforts, the company’s performance might be hurt by high delivery costs. High debt levels and trade-war related fears are also hurting FedEx. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 60 days, reflecting the negative sentiment surrounding the stock. However, we are impressed with the company’s decision to reward its shareholders. Growing demand for e-commerce is an added positive.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $225.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx has a twelve month low of $207.90 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in FedEx by 20.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,391,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,983,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,853 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $493,626,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in FedEx by 23,826.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 564,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,554,394,000 after acquiring an additional 562,064 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in FedEx by 177.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 747,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $179,911,000 after acquiring an additional 477,821 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 32.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,956,071 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $470,996,000 after acquiring an additional 474,354 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

