FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,669 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $90.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/fdx-advisors-inc-has-2-31-million-position-in-vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym.html.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.