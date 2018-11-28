Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price

News stories about Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermo Fisher Scientific earned a media sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the medical research company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE TMO opened at $241.99 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $181.51 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.55.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total value of $31,066,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

