Fastenal (FAST) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.47% of Fastenal worth $78,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,318,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,778,000 after acquiring an additional 268,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,725,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,358,000 after acquiring an additional 158,261 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,666,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,713,000 after acquiring an additional 282,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,437,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $154,074,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.56 per share, with a total value of $49,755.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Holden Lewis acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,795 shares of company stock worth $299,849. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

FAST opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 82.90%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

