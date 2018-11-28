Facebook, Inc. (FB) Position Boosted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,294,895,000 after buying an additional 184,595 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,147,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,943,375,000 after buying an additional 1,360,607 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,937,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,067,249,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4,170.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,070,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 8,858,520 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,705,047,000 after buying an additional 337,909 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.89, for a total transaction of $5,188,959.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,948,413.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,885 shares of company stock worth $106,713,889 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $126.85 and a one year high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/facebook-inc-fb-position-boosted-by-marietta-wealth-management-llc.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.