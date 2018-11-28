Facebook (FB) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Facebook to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

Shares of FB opened at $135.00 on Monday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $126.85 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $382.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $907,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,077,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.89, for a total transaction of $5,188,959.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,335 shares in the company, valued at $40,948,413.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,885 shares of company stock worth $106,713,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 512.2% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 40,104 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.3% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 62.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

