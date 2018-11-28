Exelon Co. (EXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.24 Billion

Analysts predict that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will announce $7.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.83 billion and the highest is $8.64 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $32.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $35.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.78 billion to $36.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Exelon had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. Exelon has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,314,222 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,375,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exelon by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,925,149 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $171,371,000 after acquiring an additional 919,460 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,305,100 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $231,566,000 after acquiring an additional 126,966 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Exelon by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,259,222 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $98,639,000 after acquiring an additional 784,313 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Exelon by 4,633.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 796,812 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after acquiring an additional 779,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

