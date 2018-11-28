EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,803 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $60,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in EXACT Sciences by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

In related news, insider Kevin T. Conroy sold 163,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $11,282,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 886,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,134,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $529,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 386,968 shares of company stock worth $27,418,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $81.22.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/exact-sciences-co-exas-shares-bought-by-blair-william-co-il.html.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.