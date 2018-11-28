Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $366.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.62 million. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,976. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 46.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,509,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,392,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,880,000 after buying an additional 1,381,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,583,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,634,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,559,000.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment provides capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

