Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 299.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on RE shares. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.11.

NYSE:RE opened at $214.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $203.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($16.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/everest-re-group-ltd-re-shares-sold-by-comerica-bank.html.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.