Etherparty (FUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $6.13 Million

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and $1.15 million worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, ACX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.21 or 0.02331415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00127667 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00196787 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.64 or 0.08587212 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,478,202 tokens. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, ACX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.