Esterline Technologies Co. (ESL) Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Esterline Technologies Co. (NYSE:ESL) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Esterline Technologies were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Esterline Technologies by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Esterline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Esterline Technologies by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Esterline Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Esterline Technologies by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Advisors Lp First sold 99,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $11,701,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fpa Funds Trust sold 110,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $13,037,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,986 shares of company stock worth $25,140,045. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Esterline Technologies stock opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Esterline Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $119.07.

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. Esterline Technologies had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esterline Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Esterline Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Esterline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esterline Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $122.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Esterline Technologies Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems.

