Establishment Investment Trust plc (LON:ET) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON ET opened at GBX 202 ($2.64) on Wednesday. Establishment Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 196 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 229.58 ($3.00).

Get Establishment Investment Trust alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Establishment Investment Trust plc (ET) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on December 21st” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/establishment-investment-trust-plc-et-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-3-on-december-21st.html.

The Establishment Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from a managed international portfolio of securities. Its investment policy is to invest primarily in equities issued by companies listed on regulated markets.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.