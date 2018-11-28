ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,121 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 3.52% of ESCO Technologies worth $62,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESE. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ESE opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.99. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $231.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.93 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $67.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/esco-technologies-inc-ese-shares-sold-by-brown-advisory-inc.html.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.