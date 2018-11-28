Eroscoin Price Tops $0.0101 (ERO)

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Eroscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eroscoin has a market cap of $1.90 million and $1,700.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eroscoin has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eroscoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.02229956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00126003 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00197112 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.16 or 0.08778720 BTC.

Eroscoin Coin Profile

Eroscoin’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. The official message board for Eroscoin is blog.eroscoin.org . The official website for Eroscoin is eroscoin.org . The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Eroscoin

Eroscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eroscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eroscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eroscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eroscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.