Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 28th (ABC, AVY, CXO, DG, DNKN, ECYT, FIVE, GLW, GMALF, ICPT)

Equities Research Analysts' downgrades for Wednesday, November 28th:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen’s dull performance in the PharMEDium and Lash unit have been a headwind in the last couple of quarters. Contraction in gross and operating margin in the last reported quarter raises concern. The company faces other headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cutthroat competition in the MedTech space adds to the woes. On the positive side, businesses like World Courier and Xcenda have been raking in huge profits since quite some time. AmerisourceBergen also continues to gain from its specialty distribution business. Additionally, AmerisourceBergen’s Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health unit saw a strong fourth quarter. A positive guidance for 2019 buoys optimism. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “For 2018, Avery Dennison's adjusted earnings per share guidance is at $5.95-$6.10 and organic sales growth is expected to be around 5.5%. Its earnings will be impacted by charges associated with the termination of pension plan. Further, the Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM) segment’s results will be hurt by softness in the China automotive market. Negative impact of currency translation will also impede growth.”

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Concho Resources' core operations are focused in the prolific Permian basin, providing this large-cap E&P with an enviable acreage of low-risk top-tier assets and a multiyear drilling inventory. With the $9.5 billion RSP Permian acquisition, the company has been able to further bolster its scale and leadership position in the region. Moreover, the company decided to initiate a regular quarterly dividend payment of 12.5 cents, which will commence from the first quarter of 2019. Despite all the above-mentioned positives, service cost inflation and lack of geographical diversification keep us on the sidelines. Thus, Concho Resources is expected to have limited upside from current levels and warrants a cautious stance.”

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar General have showcased a bullish run in a year and outpaced the industry. The stock has the potential to scale higher with solid prospects, brand recognition and earnings outlook likely to act as propellants. The second-quarter fiscal 2018 performance is the testimony of the same. The company’s commitment toward better pricing, private label offering, effective inventory management, and merchandise and operational initiatives should drive sales and margins. These along with a compelling store growth story at convenient locations and focus on consumable products lend the company an edge. However, any deleverage in SG&A rate owing to higher labor expenses, occupancy costs and utilities expenses might impact margins. Moreover, increasing threat from online retailers on parameters such as same-day delivery and pricing cannot be ignored. Not to forget, a cut in SNAP benefit may also weigh on the performance.”

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dunkin’ Brands’ have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s increased focus on menu innovation especially on premium products to offer great beverages is likely to drive growth. Banking on its already established namesake, the company has undertaken the implementation of a six-part plan to fuel Dunkin’ Brands’ strategic growth in the United States and better position itself as a beverage-led On-the-Go brand. Moreover, strong digital initiatives and aggressive expansion strategies by the company also add to the positives. The company has also raised the 2018 guidance for adjusted earnings given its robust sales building and refranchising efforts. Earnings estimate for the current year has also increased over the past 30 days. However, high costs of operations and stiff competition continues to be potential headwinds.”

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Endocyte posted wider-than-expected loss in third-quarter 2018. The company inked a deal with Novartis in October 2018. Per the deal, Novartis will acquire Endocyte for $2.1 billion. Endocyte’s lead candidate 177Lu-PSMA-617 has the potential to change the treatment landscape for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), and by combining with Novartis the company looks forward to being able to leverage the acquirer’s global expertise and commitment to help realize this mission. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, Endocyte has very few candidates in its pipeline. All of them are in the early or mid-stages of development.”

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have not only soared but also outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s impressive merchandise assortment, focus on pre-teen customers, enhancement of digital and e-commerce channels, and pricing strategy help it stand tall in a changing retail landscape. Also, it remains focused on expanding store base and targets a network of more than 2,500 outlets in the long run. Notably, healthy performance of new outlets and sturdy comps performance fueled Five Below’s second-quarter fiscal 2018 results, prompting management to lift fiscal 2018 view. While the top and bottom lines marked seventh straight quarter of positive surprise, comps also rose for the seventh quarter in row. However, stiff competition from both brick-&-mortar and e-retailers and deleverage in operating margin in the coming quarters raises concern. Five Below’s seasonal nature of business also seems to be a hurdle.”

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Solid demand for Gorilla Glass 5 and fiber optic products remain key catalyst as Corning continues to innovate in the glass substrate industry. Corning’s capability further positions it to better serve the secular increase in demand for LCD panels. The company is also successfully leveraging the automotive market to move forward in the value chain beyond glass manufacturing. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. However, building a significant position in China under the prevailing economic and political environment is likely to be a challenge for the company. Limited use of sapphire substrates remains a concern for the company owing to expensive manufacturing technologies. In addition, continued price erosion erodes profitability and limits its growth potential to some extent. High concentration risks and dollar strength remain other perennial problems for Corning.”

Genting Malaysia Bhd (OTCMKTS:GMALF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intercept got a significant boost with the approval of Ocaliva for the treatment of PBC. Although sales had earlier taken a hit due to the safety issues regarding Ocaliva, management’s efforts to increase awareness about the updated level and promote Ocaliva, thereafter, is reaping results. Solid growth in new patient enrollment in the third-quarter should lead to stronger sales in the fourth quarter. Moreover, the company is looking to expand the drug’s label in the promising NASH and PSC space. The phase III NASH program includes the REGENERATE trial among patients with advanced liver fibrosis and the REVERSE trial among patients with compensated cirrhosis. Results from the REGENERATE trial are expected in the first half of 2019. However, we are concerned about the lack of other late-stage candidates in the company’s pipeline. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Immune Design posted narrower-than-expected loss but sales missed estimates in the third quarter of 2018. The company’s primary candidate, G100 is being developed for merkel cell carcinoma, follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and sarcoma.The company’s strategic agreements with companies like Sanofi, Roche and Merck is positive as itnot only validate its GLAAS platform but also provide the company with funds in the form of collaboration and license revenues. Although such collaborations boost its pipeline development, heavy dependence on other companies for revenue growth increases the company’s vulnerability. However, in October 2018, Immune Design discontinued CMB305 cancer vaccine program, following a review of its portfolio. Shares of the company underperformed the industry year to date.”

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kirkland’s has lagged the industry in the past three months, thanks to dismal gross margins and higher operating expenses. In fact, the company has been witnessing persistent rise in store occupancy and central distribution expenses, along with higher inbound and outbound freight costs. These headwinds were persistent in second-quarter fiscal 2018, wherein comps declined due to lower store traffic and lack of relevant product assortments. Persistence of such hurdles keeps the company’s profitability at risk. Nonetheless, Kirkland’s constant store additions and a solid e-commerce business are major drivers. These factors fueled the company’s sales in the second quarter, wherein e-commerce rose 15%. Speaking of e-commerce, the company’s third-party drop-ship strategy has been yielding. Further, management is on track with improving omni-channel and supply chain offerings along with plans to open new stores.”

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kansas City Southern have underperformed its industry in a year's time due to the following headwinds. The company's high operating expenses are a cause for concern. Increase in fuel costs have contributed to the rise in total expenses. Notably, operating expenses increased 4.2% in the first nine months of 2018, mainly due to a 9.2% rise in fuel costs. Declining revenues and volumes at the Energy segment are also worrisome and may hurt top line growth going forward. Revenues at the segment slid 11% year over year in the first nine months of the year. The negativity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings being trimmed 2.4% in 60 days. However, Kansas City Southern is being aided by growth in overall carload volumes. Addititionally, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is another positive for the company. “

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Nordson's shares have underperformed the industry. Demand for dispense products for electronic end markets of the Advanced Technology Systems segment and cold materials products, serving automotive markets, are predicted to be lower going forward. Moreover, risks are surfacing from rising cost of sales and higher debt levels. We believe, if unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses will prove detrimental to the company's margins, and profitability. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet can inflate the company's financial obligations and subsequently, hurt its profitability. Over the past 30 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has remained unchanged for fiscal 2019.”

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ophthotech reported narrower-than-expected loss in the third quarter. However, it generated no revenues. The company is focused on development of Zimura, after the failure of Fovista program. The company has reassessed its wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) program and is developing Zimura in combination with anti-VEGF therapy. The company also collaborated with other companies to develop Zimura in combination studies. The company also has agreements with academic institutions to develop gene therapy for retinal diseases. With no approved products, the company’s revenues are dependent on collaborations, which may be affected by pipeline setbacks. In a major setback, Novartis terminated its agreement with Ophthotech following the failure of Fovista in three phase III program on Fovista. The company lost a major source of revenues. Shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “O’Reilly’s benefits from its store expansions in new as well as existing markets. During the first nine months, ending on Sep 30, 2018, the company opened 171 stores, totaling to a store count of 5,190. Also, offering products to both Do-it-Yourself customers and Do-it-for-Me or professional installers aid O’Reilly in attracting a large number of customers across all markets. It also follows an aggressive share-repurchase policy to reward shareholders. In the past three months, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, dependence on weather cycles and rising SG&A expenses are headwinds for O’Reilly. Also, the strategy of lowering time-to-market for its products positions the comapny in a logistical disadvantage against peers within the industry.”

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pitney Bowes is one of the largest providers of mail processing equipment and integrated mail solutions across the world. As the company continues to transform its portfolio and make necessary investments to boost sales, it expects pressure on margins at least in the near term. Changing business mix is also likely to impact the bottom line adversely. Moreover, adverse changes in postal regulations across key markets and intensifying competition may also negatively impact profitability . However, Pitney Bowes’ efforts to transform its business and optimize its new enterprise business platform to boost profitability hold promise. This apart, the thriving global ecommerce business and new product launches are anticipated to bolster the top line.”

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “In third-quarter 2018, the PACCAR’s earnings per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, the figure improved year over year. The company’s class 8 truck retail sales are rising primarily due to a robust economy and strong freight demand, which is expected to drive its financials. Increasing profits and positive cash flow has enabled the company to pursue an active capital deployment policy. Also, it is well-positioned in its key markets on the back of its strong cash flow, enabling it to undertake capital investments and research and development expenses. However, rise in commodity prices and tough competition in the commercial truck market is concerns for the company. Also, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months.”

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PepsiCo is witnessing strained margins for quite some time due to operating and commodity cost inflation, including higher transportation costs and stepped-up advertising expense. This trend is likely to continue through the rest of 2018. Additionally, consumers’ awareness on health and wellness, alongside new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and growing regulatory pressures are affecting CSD sales, which has caused sluggishness in beverage category. Further, unfavorable foreign exchange rates due to the recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar are likely to hurt the company’s top and bottom lines in 2018. Consequently, the company trimmed adjusted earnings view for 2018. However, PepsiCo surpassed the industry in the past three months driven by its robust surprise trend. Earnings topped estimates in the last 11 quarters, while it delivered positive sales surprise in five of the last seven quarters.”

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “For 2018, Pentair's earnings per share guidance is at $2.33 and sales outlook at $2.96 billion. Momentum in its segments, productivity improvement and benefits from restructuring actions will aid results. However, material cost inflation is likely to dent margins. Further, headwinds pertaining to the separation of the Electrical business remain. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. Nevertheless, it is well positioned to invest in the business backed by strong free cash flow and low debt levels. It continues to introduce new products, make acquisitions and investments in sync with its key growth initiatives of advancing pool growth, and accelerating residential and commercial water treatment. “

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have underperformed the industry in the past year. During third-quarter 2018, both earnings and revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also declined year over year. This downside can be attributed to dismal domestic company-owned restaurant sales and a decline in North America commissary sales on weak volumes. This was partially mitigated by higher international sales, other revenues and a positive impact of the forex rates. Moreover, the company is likely to benefit from its consistent international expansion plans and strategic partnerships. Also, Papa John’s is investing heavily in technology-driven initiatives like digital ordering to boost sales. Additionally, in order to revive its brand image and reinvigorate growth, the company announced an assistance program for its U.S. and Canada franchisees.”

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gibraltar reported mixed third-quarter results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same by 1.4% and 2.4%, respectively. Nonetheless, both top and bottom lines increased 2% and 6%, respectively, year-over-year. The improved performance was backed by robust performance by the Renewable Energy & Conservation segment, along with effective price-material cost management. However, operating margin contracted 130 bps due to its unfavorable product mix and volume. Lower demand in the Infrastructure segment added to the woes. Although shares of Gibraltar have outperformed the industry so far this year, its earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have declined over the past 30 days, reflecting analyst's concern over the stock’s upside potential.”

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

