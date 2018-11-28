Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Barclays PLC’s FY2018 Earnings (BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ FY2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE BCS opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. Barclays has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Barclays by 1,748.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Barclays by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 189,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 49,362 shares during the period. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

