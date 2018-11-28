Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 151518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQX shares. Cormark lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. National Bank Financial set a C$1.80 target price on Equinox Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$1.80 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/equinox-gold-eqx-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-91.html.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (CVE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.