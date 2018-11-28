EPR Properties (EPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EPR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $65.50 to $67.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

EPR Properties stock opened at $70.90 on Monday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.43.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.09 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $300,647.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,731.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $253,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $1,060,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

