Envirostar Inc (EVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Envirostar Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,847 shares, an increase of 3.0% from the October 31st total of 718,393 shares. Currently, 19.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,491 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envirostar by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 85,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Envirostar by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 33,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Envirostar in the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Envirostar by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Envirostar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter.

EVI stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. Envirostar has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $48.45.

Envirostar (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter.

Envirostar Company Profile

EnviroStar, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company offers commercial and industrial laundry equipment, including washers and dryers, tunnel systems, and coin-operated machines; finishing equipment, such as feeders, flatwork ironers, automatic sheet folders, and stackers; and material handling equipment comprising conveyor and rail systems.

