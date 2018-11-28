Enterprise Group (E) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.25

Enterprise Group Inc (TSE:E) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 11100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

About Enterprise Group (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc provides construction services for the energy, utility, and transportation infrastructure industries in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on underground construction, and maintenance and specialty equipment rentals. The company offers trenchless solutions, including laser guided boring and augering, pipe ramming, and pipe jacking/tunnel boring for rail companies, utility providers, infrastructure contractors, and pipeline companies.

