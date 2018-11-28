Entergy Co. (ETR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,855,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,253 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Entergy worth $1,286,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,409,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $71.95 and a one year high of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. Entergy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In other news, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 10,033 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $872,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,900 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,766. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

