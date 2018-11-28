Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Short Interest Up 4.1% in November

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,155,135 shares, an increase of 4.1% from the October 31st total of 5,914,479 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,709,986 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UUUU shares. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Benjamin Eshleman III sold 50,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 417.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $168,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $314,000.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

