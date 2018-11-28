Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,035,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 407,073 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 0.9% of AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $164,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 93.0% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 81.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/enbridge-inc-enb-shares-sold-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd.html.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.