Empresaria Group (EMR) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.33

News articles about Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Empresaria Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

LON:EMR opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Wednesday. Empresaria Group has a 52 week low of GBX 85.65 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.95 ($2.22).

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent, temporary, and offshore recruitment services, as well as training services. The company serves customers in various sectors, such as technical and industrial, professional services, IT, digital and design, retail, executive search, healthcare, aviation, and other services.

