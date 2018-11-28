Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,635,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,238,000 after buying an additional 473,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,811,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,875,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,602,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,382,000 after purchasing an additional 86,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,051 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,321,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,487,000 after purchasing an additional 64,386 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

