Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Takes $443,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,946 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 60,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.59.

Shares of INTU opened at $198.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $231.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intuit had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 76,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $15,073,278.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 9,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.90, for a total transaction of $2,034,018.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at $540,901.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 800,123 shares of company stock valued at $171,059,744. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

