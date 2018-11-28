Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in HP by 6,530.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,112,178.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,917.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,142,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,945 shares in the company, valued at $20,235,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,055 shares of company stock worth $21,135,479. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. HP Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

