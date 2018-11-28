Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys New Stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTI stock opened at $246.57 on Wednesday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a one year low of $194.80 and a one year high of $332.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.19.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $287.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Ultimate Software Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, VP Gregory Swick sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total transaction of $131,996.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $258.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ultimate Software Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

