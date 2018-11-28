Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,275,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 950% from the previous session’s volume of 216,652 shares.The stock last traded at $12.46 and had previously closed at $11.65.

EEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Emerald Expositions Events in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Emerald Expositions Events in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

The company has a market cap of $848.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 6.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 10.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 44.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 27.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/emerald-expositions-events-eex-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.