Emera (EMA) Given a C$47.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Emera (TSE:EMA) has been assigned a C$47.00 target price by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EMA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, CSFB lowered shares of Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.56.

Shares of Emera stock traded up C$0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$44.13. 512,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,994. Emera has a 1-year low of C$38.09 and a 1-year high of C$49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

