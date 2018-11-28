Elysium Achieves Market Cap of $11,547.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $11,547.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00822459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00016465 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Elysium Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 13,747,331 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.