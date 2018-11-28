Elysian (ELY) Market Cap Hits $194,817.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Elysian has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Elysian has a market capitalization of $194,817.00 and approximately $182,175.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Mercatox and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.02330281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00127734 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00196688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.33 or 0.08799593 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,036,042 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, YoBit, IDEX, BitForex, Mercatox, Liquid and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

