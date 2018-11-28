ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.23 ($10.73).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €10.70 ($12.44) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

ZIL2 traded down €0.07 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching €7.64 ($8.88). 69,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a twelve month high of €20.48 ($23.81).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

