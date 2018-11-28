ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (ELIO) versus Ferrari (RACE) Critical Review

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Ferrari 21.34% 62.07% 13.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and Ferrari’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ferrari $3.86 billion 5.13 $605.15 million $3.19 32.84

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH.

Risk and Volatility

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and Ferrari, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrari 0 4 3 0 2.43

Ferrari has a consensus price target of $144.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.44%. Given Ferrari’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ferrari is more favorable than ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH.

Summary

Ferrari beats ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and parts, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. In addition, the company licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods; and Ferrari World, a theme park in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. Further, it offers non-registered racing cars; and parts, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars. Additionally, the company provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; and manages race tracks, as well as owns and manages two museums in Maranello and Modena, Italy. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 48 retail Ferrari stores, including 30 franchised stores and 18 owned stores. The company also sells its products through a network of 164 authorized dealers operating 185 points of sale worldwide, as well as through its Website, store.ferrari.com. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

