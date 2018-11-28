Electrocomponents plc (ECM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ECM opened at GBX 533.80 ($6.98) on Wednesday. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 467.90 ($6.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 713.05 ($9.32).

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 17.20 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 17 ($0.22) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Electrocomponents to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 762.14 ($9.96).

In other Electrocomponents news, insider Lindsley Ruth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £56,100 ($73,304.59).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

