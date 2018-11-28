Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) Position Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,408,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of Eldorado Resorts worth $505,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ERI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,239,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,643 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 308.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,569,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,825,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after acquiring an additional 513,742 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 278,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after acquiring an additional 228,429 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ERI stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47.
ERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.
In related news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 1,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,938.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $532,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Resorts Profile
Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
